Raveena Tandon shares her first look as Ramika Sen from upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2
Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 will also star Yash, Prakash Raj, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar and Malavika Avinash
Raveena Tandon, who is celebrating her birthday today (26 October), took to social media to share her first look from KGF: Chapter 2. The actor also revealed that she will be essaying the role of Ramika Sen in the film.
In the picture, Raveena is seen wearing a red saree and sporting a bindi on her forehead. The actress is seen sitting on a bench with moist eyes.
Check out the look here
THE gavel to brutality!!!
Presenting #RamikaSen from #KGFChapter2. Thanks KGF team for the gift.#HBDRaveenaTandon @VKiragandur @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel@SrinidhiShetty7 @duttsanjay @Karthik1423@excelmovies @ritesh_sid @AAFilmsIndia @FarOutAkhtar@hombalefilms pic.twitter.com/EjxQ0rCrE4
— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 26, 2020
Raveena is currently shooting for her first web series in Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh. The actress said that she has been very particular about safety and hygiene during the COVID-19 times and the entire cast and crew are following strict social distancing norms.
KGF: Chapter 1 opened to widespread success across India. Featuring Yash in the lead, the narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The film was Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment's debut into Kannada territories as a production house. They will back and distribute the sequel as well.
KGF: Chapter 2 will also star Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar and Malavika Avinash. Sanjay Dutt will play the antagonist Adheera in the second instalment.
The film was earlier scheduled to release in October but the shooting got delayed due to the pandemic. The filming resumed in August. Director Prashanth Neel also shared his excitement of returning to the film's set and thanked fans for their enthusiasm.
KGF: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films. It will be released in five languages — Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.
