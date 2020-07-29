KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt's first look as Adheera revealed on actor's 61st birthday

Apart from Sanjay Dutt, KGF Chapter 2 also stars Yash, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, and is scheduled to release on 23 October

The first look of Sanjay Dutt’s character Adheera from the upcoming film KGF Chapter 2 was released on Wednesday, 29 July. The poster was released on the occasion of the actor's 61st birthday.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Sanjay Dutt thanked the entire team of KGF and wrote, “It’s been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift.”

Check out the first look here

In the poster, the character of Sanjay is styled like a Viking warrior. The actor sports a beard and braided hairstyle. His towering physique and the tattooed face, the poster gives a glimpse into Dutt's menacing villain — Adheera.

KGF director Prashanth Neel also tweeted the first look of Sanjay from KGF Chapter 2 and said, that the character is inspired by the brutal ways of the Vikings.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Neel ensured that Adheera remained a mystery, with hints dropped about his massive stomach for power and violence. Though the character is preset as a cruel master, he comes across as a man of his words and a loyal brother.

Sanjay had said that the character of Adheera in KGF is very powerful. “If you have seen Avengers, you know how powerful Thanos is. Adheera is as powerful as him,” the report quoted the actor as saying.

According to Hindustan Times, the film's lead Yash said that Dutt was always the first choice for the role of Adheera in KGF Chapter 2.

“Even when we planned to make the film only in Kannada, he was chosen for the character of Adheera. When Prashant narrated the character, he was hell-bent on signing Sanjay. We had even approached him for the first part but he was occupied with some other commitment,” Yash said.

KGF Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty among others. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films. It will be released in five languages — Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

KGF Chapter 2 is scheduled to hit the big screen on 23 October.