KGF: Chapter 2 first look — Yash returns as Rocky to 'rebuild an empire' in gangster drama sequel

Actor Yash, who became a phenomenon in the country after the release of KGF Chapter 1, is all set to reprise his role as Rocky in the second chapter of the blockbuster 2018 film. His first look from the film has released on 21 December. The poster features a bell-bottom clad Yash raising a pillar along with the mineworkers, as the caption reads, 'Rebuilding an empire'.

Check out the first look here

Sanjay Dutt will be joining the film in the second installment, and will feature him as the main antagonist. Earlier this year, the makers had revealed a poster featuring Dutt as Adheera. The sequel will also star Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag and Malavika Avinash.

"When you have a good story, the other things fall into place on their own. The purity of such thought is always strong. Sanjay Dutt is a wonderful actor, and when elements like his physical appearance, image, legacy and, on top of it, the kind of role that KGF: Chapter 2 has etched for him come together, it only adds value. That is what has happened in this case, and we are happy," Yash says, about working with the veteran actor Dutt.

KGF: Chapter 1 was also Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment's debut into Kannada territories as a production house. They are also scheduled to back and distribute the sequel to the film. The KGF movies are written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

The narrative of the first part follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. KGF Chapter 1 had ended with Rocky (Yash) murdering Garuda and freeing Adheera from the promises he made to his brother Suryavardhan, the second installment will revolve around the power struggle between Rocky and Adheera, which the filmmakers have described as “mother of all collisions."

Updated Date: Dec 22, 2019 12:23:40 IST