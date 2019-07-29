KGF: Chapter 2 — First look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera in Yash starrer unveiled on his 60th birthday

The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 had a few days ago teased a new character Adheera but the face was hidden in the image. On the occasion of Sanjay Dutt's 60th birthday, it was revealed that the actor will bring the character to life onscreen in the upcoming sequel. KGF: Chapter 2 went on the floors a few weeks ago and as per reports, the sequel is being made on a huge budget and will feature multiple new characters. It is reported that Raveena Tandon will also be seen in a pivotal role.

KGF: Chapter 1 opened to widespread success across India. Featuring Yash in the lead, the narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster.

Here is the first look poster of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2.

KGF: Chapter 1 had faced Shah Rukh Khan's Zero at the box office after its release and the Kannada film performed better than the sci-fi fantasy film. The film has been helmed by Prashanth Neel and features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. Achyuth Kumar, Anant Nag, Nassar, Archana Jois, Vasishta Simha, Malvika Avinash, Ramchandra Raju were also a part of the ensemble cast.

KGF: Chapter 1 was also Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment's debut into Kannada territories as a production house. They are also scheduled to back and distribute the sequel to the film.

Dutt was last seen in Dharma Productions magnum opus Kalank, alongside Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. He is also a part of Mahesh Bhatt's comeback directorial Sadak 2, Deva Katta's Prassthanam and Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat.

Just like the first film, KGF: Chapter 2 will be made in Kannada and dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, reports Cinema Express.

