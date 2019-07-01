Akshay Kumar posts behind-the-scenes video from shoot of Sooryavanshi: 'Action has been my lifeline'

Akshay Kumar, who is busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s directorial venture Sooryavanshi, has posted a behind-the-scenes video on Twitter. The video features the actor performing action sequences and also shows Rohit Shetty in the director’s chair. Akshay posted the video with a caption revealing that since he started his career in acting, action has been his lifeline.

Check out the video post here

The film will mark the fourth instalment in Shetty’s cop universe, following Singham, Singham 2 and Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba. Akshay will be seen in the role of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief in the film, which will star Katrina Kaif as the female lead. Ever since the film went on floors, the actor has been constantly posting behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the film. The actor had also recently shared the news of shooting the rehashed version of his iconic song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' with Katrina. The actress also shared pictures from the set featuring Akshay and choreographer Farah Khan. Check out the posts here

View this post on Instagram

Me and mummmmyyyyy together after soooooooo long 🌟love u the bestest best ❤️ #sooryavanshi #towelseries

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 26, 2019 at 12:28am PDT

The release date of the film has been changed from Eid 2020 to 27 March, 2020. The decision to change the release date was taken to avoid a clash with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Inshallah. Akshay had to face backlash regarding the development from his unhappy fans. He took to Twitter to request them to let the team shoot Sooryanvshi with a positive outlook. Check out his tweet here:

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2019 12:31:11 IST