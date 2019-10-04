You are here:

Ranveer Singh spotted wearing a bright red bucket hat to go along with his new Lamborghini Urus in Mumbai

Ranveer Singh recently bought a red Lamborghini Urus, a luxury SUV worth Rs 3 crore. The actor was spotted by paparazzi as he cruised around Mumbai recently.

Ranveer also sported a bright red bucket hat, which matched with the colour of his brand new ride. According to Indo-Asian News Service, the stylish Urus is the world's first Super Sport Utility Vehicle.

Here are some photos of the actor

In another video, he was seen exiting a multiplex after watching a film

View this post on Instagram

#RanveerSingh snapped in his new #lamborghini #photooftheday #ManavManglani

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Oct 3, 2019 at 10:36am PDT

Ranveer will be seen next as former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's directorial, 83. The rest of the cast includes Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, the inventor of the 'badam shot', Saqib Saleem as all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath, Harrdy Sandhu as another all-rounder Madan Lal, Tamil actor Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Pankaj Tripathi as team manager PR Man Singh, Punjabi actor Ammy Virk as Balvinder, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, YouTube personality Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, and Marathi actor Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has been confirmed to play Romi Bhatia, Kapil's wife in the film. This will be her first project alongside Ranveer after their marriage in November 2018.

Touted as the "biggest sports film" of the country, 83 is slated to be released on 10 April, 2020.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2019 13:43:40 IST