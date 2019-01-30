83: Tamil actor Jiiva to star in Ranveer Singh's sports drama as Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Kabir Khan's next directorial, sports film 83, based on India's iconic win in the Cricket World Cup in the year 1983 has cast Tamil actor Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the character of former Indian cricket team skipper Kapil Dev under whose captaincy India won its first World Cup trophy.

India Today reports that Jiiva will be shedding seven kilos and has already begun training under cricketer Chandu Borde. The report also adds that he has been watching videos of the veteran cricketer to study his batting and bowling style.

Speaking about his role, Jiiva said, "I am an avid cricket buff. I have played several local matches and even been in winning teams. When I got the opportunity to play ace cricketer Srikkanth and that too in my debut Hindi film, I was thrilled. I consider this a big honour. I am looking forward to the day when I stand in front of the camera for 83."

Jiiva had previously told Firstpost that 83 is being made on a budget of Rs 100 crore and the entire team will begin the shoot in London.

83 will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It marks the first ever trilingual release for both Ranveer and director Kabir.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2019 14:31:28 IST