83: Marathi actor Adinath Kothare to play Dilip Vengsarkar in Ranveer Singh's upcoming sports drama

Marathi actor Adinath Kothare, best known for Marathi 3D film Zapatlela 2, has been roped in to play former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar in the Ranveer Singh-fronted 83. The sports drama, based on India's historic win at the Cricket World Cup in 1983, is being directed by Kabir Khan. Ranveer will be seen playing the character of former Indian cricket team skipper Kapil Dev, under whose captaincy India won its first World Cup trophy.

Kothare took to Twitter to share the news:

Apart from Singh and Kothare, Saqib Saleem will don the character of all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath and Harrdy Sandhu will play another all-rounder, Madan Lal. While Amarnath was the Man of the Match in the semi-finals, Lal was responsible for taking the crucial wicket of then-West Indies captain Vivian Richards in the finals.

Tamil actor Jiiva has been cast as Krishnamachari Srikkanth. Pankaj Tripathi will play the role of team manager PR Man Singh. Punjabi actor Ammy Virk will bring Balvinder Singh Sandhu on screen. Tahir Raj Bhasin will essay the role of Sunil Gavaskar and YouTube personality Sahil Khattar will play Syed Kirmani.

Touted as the "biggest sports film" of the country, 83 is slated to be released on 10 April, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It marks the first ever trilingual release for both Ranveer and director Kabir.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2019 16:30:35 IST