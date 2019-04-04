Ranveer Singh shares first picture with 83 team from their training schedule in Dharamshala

New Delhi: Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh, who has delivered phenomenal performances over the years in films like Bajirao Mastani, Lootera, Padmaavat and the most recent Gully Boy, is back to win hearts with his upcoming film 83.

The star is now gearing up to portray the role of Kapil Dev in the upcoming film. The actor, who is in Dharamshala, recently shared the first picture with the entire star cast of the movie. In the snap which was shared on Ranveer's Instagram handle, he is seen having a gala time with his teammates.

From Ranveer, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem and Ammy Virk, Jiiva to Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare, the on-screen squad can be seen having fun together in a pool. As per media reports, Ranveer and the other cast members have gone to Dharamshala to continue with their cricket training.The film will go on floors on 15 May. The first schedule will go on for about 100 days and will be shot in London and Scotland. Earlier, Ranveer had shared a picture on his Instagram account in which he can be seen training with his cricket coach Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who was part of the 1983 Indian cricket team alongside Kapil Dev.

The sports drama is based on India's historic win against West Indies in the 1983 World Cup and Ranveer will be seen playing the former Indian skipper.

Apart from Ranveer, the upcoming film also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the men in blue. Kapil Dev had captained the Indian cricket team to victory in the 1983 World Cup. He was also coached the Indian cricket team between October 1999 and August 2000.

The film is being directed by Kabir Khan.

Apart from this, Ranveer will be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht. The magnum opus will also star Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. It will hit the screens in 2020.

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2019 10:13:50 IST