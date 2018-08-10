Kabir Khan kicks off preparation for 83 with Ranveer Singh, Sachin Tendulkar at Lord's cricket ground

Kabir Khan's next directorial will be a sports film titled 83, based on India's iconic win in the Cricket World Cup in the year 1983, and Ranveer Singh will be essaying Kapil Dev's role.

The preparations have begun at the Lord's cricket ground in London where Khan and Singh were seen with master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. They specially travelled to the iconic stadium to get a feel of the ambience and witness a test match between India and England.

India had won the world cup in 1983 against West Indies at the same venue.

Kabir Khan took to Instagram to share the picture with Singh and Tendulkar. In the caption, he mentioned the fact that Sachin was nine when Kapil Dev lifted India's first world cup at Lord's which in turn inspired him to help India the cup again.

It was Kabir's call for the Gully Boy to experience the live match and thereafter marking the pre-production of 83.

To ace his role to perfection, Ranveer will not only be trained by former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev but also get tips from other members of that 1983 World Cup winning squad. It will help him understand the nitty-gritty of the Gentleman’s Game.

Bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films in association with Vibri Media, 83 is scheduled for 5 April 2019 release and is expected to go on floors early next year. The complete cast of 83 is yet to be finalised.

