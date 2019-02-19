You are here:

Karan Johar on casting Ranveer Singh in Takht: He was the first actor to know what the film is about

FP Staff

Feb 19, 2019 11:30:26 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who will soon bring his much talked about directorial Takht, always wanted Ranveer Singh in his film. In fact, he was the first actor to know what the film is about.

Karan Johar. AFP

As per a report in DNA, Karan revealed in a chat show that when he thought of this film, he thought Ranveer has to be in the scheme of things. He further shared how he would have got hurt if the actor would have rejected the film. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director did not share this script with anyone before Ranveer, not even in his family.

Ranveer also shared how after Karan narrated the whole script, he felt he was tripping, his eyes were red, body was flushed, hands were trembling, and there was an aura around him.

As per the reports, Ranveer will play the role of Dara Sikoh and after his much-acclaimed portrayal of Allahudin Khilji in Padmaavat, Ranveer is only likely to raise the stakes.

In Takht, Ranveer will be accompanied by Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt. Johar's last venture as a director was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The historical will hit screens in 2020.

