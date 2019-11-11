Ranveer Singh delivers the 'Natraj shot' in signature Kapil Dev fashion in a still from Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama

Ranveer Singh on Monday shared a new still from his upcoming sports drama, 83. The actor, who plays former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in 83, is looking at the ball after delivering the famous Natraj shot.

Ranveer looks spitting image of the former skipper, with complete hairdo, moustache, and expressions, and seems to be the perfect fit for the role.

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is based on India's iconic win in the Cricket World Cup in 1983.

Check out the look here

Directed by Kabir Khan, the cast of the film includes, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, the inventor of the 'badam shot', and Saqib Saleem as all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath. Harrdy Sandhu will portray another all-rounder, Madan Lal. Tamil actor Jiiva has been cast as Krishnamachari Srikkanth. Pankaj Tripathi will play the role of team manager PR Man Singh. Punjabi actor Ammy Virk will bring Balvinder on screen. Tahir Raj Bhasin will essay the role of Sunil Gavaskar, YouTube personality Sahil Khattar will play Syed Kirmani, Marathi actor Adinath Kothare will portray Dilip Vengsarkar.

Deepika Padukone has been confirmed to play Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife in the film. This will be her first project alongside Ranveer after their marriage in November 2018.

To ace his role to perfection, Ranveer was not only trained by former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev but also received few tips from other members of that 1983 World Cup winning squad. Early this year, the Gully Boy actor shared a few stills from his training session in Dharamshala with his on-screen team.

Post the training session, the team flew to London and Scotland to begin their shoot which was completed over the course of 100 days. It was reported that 83 was shot in popular locations like Dulwich college in London, Edinburgh cricket club, Nevill Ground at Royal Tunbridge Wells in Kent and the Oval cricket ground.

Bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films in association with Vibri Media, 83 is touted as the "biggest sports film" of the country, and scheduled to release on 10 April, 2020.

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2019 11:13:37 IST