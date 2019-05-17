Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan's sports drama on India's cricket world cup win to go on floors from 5 June in Glasgow

Filmmaker Kabir Khan's next directorial venture 83 is set to go on floors from 5 June in Glasgow, Scotland. The film features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, captain of the World Cup-winning Indian cricket team of 1983.

The team will shoot at a local cricket club in the Scottish port city for a week, followed by other popular locations like Dulwich college in London, Edinburgh cricket club, Nevill Ground at Royal Tunbridge Wells in Kent and the Oval cricket ground.

Since it's a real-life story, this film involved a lot of training and research. Now that it's going on the floors, starting with the Glasgow schedule, everyone's excited to recreate a journey that made history, all thanks to our cricketing heroes of the '83 team, Kabir said in a statement.

83 will chronicle India's win under Dev's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. It will track the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team, but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.

Touted as the "biggest sports film" of the country, 83 is slated to be released on 10 April, 2020.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, the film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sharma, Ammy Virk and Hardy Sandhu.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 17, 2019 13:59:10 IST

