Standing as a steady rock, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra continue to bag double digits at the box office even after Day 6. Approaching its second weekend, Brahmastra minted Rs 10.5 crores in all languages on Wednesday. Taking the six-day total collection to around Rs. 161 crores, Brahmastra will be closing its opening week collection at Rs. 170 crores, which is the highest for a Bollywood movie during pandemic times. As Brahmastra is right on the course of being a blockbuster, its director Ayan Mukerji and its lead actor Ranbir visited Somnath temple to seek blessings and celebrate Brahmastra’s success.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Ayan dropped a picture of himself, standing with Ranbir in the vicinity of Somnath Temple. While posting the picture, the filmmaker wrote in the caption, “Somnath Temple. Shree Someshwarai Jyotirliray Maharudray Namah. My Third Jyotirling Visit this year. Had told myself I would come here after Brahmāstra releases, and am so happy and energised that we made it here!”

In the picture, the director-actor duo can be seen in their traditional avatar. Ranbir and Ayan can be seen having their arms around each other. Sporting a blue Nehru jacket atop an all-white kurta pyjama, Ranbir looks dapper in his rough bearded look. On the other hand, Ayan donned a light yellow kurta atop a white pyjama.

Earlier, Ranbir was spotted with his wife Alia Bhatt at the Kalina Airport. The Brahmastra stars were clicked as they stepped out of their car. Being the sweetest that they are, both Alia and Ranbir posed for the paparazzi. Adorn with her pregnancy glow, Alia looked alluring in her brick red baggy ensemble, with open hair.

Coming back to Brahmastra, keeping the current trend in mind, the second weekend is expected to exhibit a big jump. According to a recent Bollywood Hungama report, Ayan’s directorial will be focusing on at least Rs. 35 crore weekend, and therefore making an entrance in the Rs. 200 crore club in just 10 days.

