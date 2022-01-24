Rajkummar Rao shared a poster of Badhaai Do on his Instagram handle and said that he can't keep it a secret anymore. “Can’t keep it a secret anymore, Badhaai Do trailer out Tomorrow!' he wrote.

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s much-awaited film Badhaai Do is set to release tomorrow, 25 January. Taking to social media, the actors revealed the news of the trailer launch.

Rajkummar Rao shared a poster of Badhaai Do on his Instagram handle and said that he can't keep it a secret anymore. “Can’t keep it a secret anymore, Badhaai Do trailer out Tomorrow!" he wrote.

Bhumi Pednekar also treated her Instagram fans with the same quirky poster of the movie. She wrote in the caption that the secret will be out tomorrow. The actress also expressed that she is very excited about her upcoming flick. If we talk about the new poster of Badhaai Do, Rao and Pednekar can be seen dressed as a bride and a groom. They both were seen covering each other’s mouth in it. The poster of the movie definitely sparked curiosity around the storyline of the upcoming family entertainer. View Bhumi Pednekar's post here:

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh also shared the same development on his Twitter handle.

The makers of the movie will also announce the release date of Badhaai Do tomorrow.

In the film, Rajkummar Rao is playing the role of a cop in a women's police station, whereas Bhumi Pednekar will be essaying the role of a PT teacher in the film. Badhaai Do is a sequel of 2018 movie Badhaai Ho. The upcoming movie will have a different story and cast than the 2018 flick. The writers of the family entertainer are Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s directorial Badhaai Do is one of the most widely anticipated family entertainers to hit silver screens this year. Badhaai Do also stars Seema Pahwa, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey, Sheeba Chadha, Shashi Bhushan among others in pivotal roles.