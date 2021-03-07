Bhumi Pednekar wraps up filming Badhaai Do, shares picture with co-star Rajkummar Rao
Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday announced that shooting for her upcoming comedy Badhaai Do has completed.
Backed by Junglee Pictures and also featuring Rajkummar Rao, the film is a sequel to the National Award-winning hit Badhaai Ho!.
It is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy Hunterrr (2015).
Pednekar and Rao were shooting the film for almost two months in Mussoorie and Dehradun.
Taking to Instagram, Pednekar shared her photos with Rao and Kulkarni and said that movie wrapped up filming.
Pednekar also gave a shout-out to the film's crew for making the project a "memorable" experience for her.
"I feel lucky to have worked with you guys," she added.
The upcoming film is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who had co-written Badhaai Ho!.
Badhaai Do marks the first collaboration between Rao and Pednekar.
Rao, 36, features in the film as a cop, while 31-year-old Pednekar will be seen in the role of a PT Teacher.
Badhaai Ho!, the original movie, chronicled the story of a middle-aged couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, facing an unexpected pregnancy.
The 2018 film, also featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Surekha Sikri, and Sanya Malhotra, was directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.
It won two National Awards for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment and best-supporting actress for Sikri.
