Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK film; details here
According to media reports, the yet-untitled project is a Netflix series which will also feature actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. The streaming service, however, is yet to confirm the project.
Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao on Wednesday announced that he is teaming up with director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for an upcoming project.
The White Tiger star shared the news in a post on Instagram alongside a photo with Nidimoru and DK, best known for creating the Amazon series The Family Man as well as directing films such as Shor in the City and Go Goa Gone.
"Exciting beginnings. I'm so thrilled to start something very exciting with the most talented duo @rajanddk. Can't wait for you guys to watch it. Stay tuned for more, Rao captioned the post.
According to media reports, the yet-untitled project is a Netflix series which will also feature actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. The streaming service, however, is yet to confirm the project.
This will be Rao's second outing with Nidimoru and DK post the 2018 sleeper hit Stree, which the filmmaker duo had produced.
Rao has a string of films in the pipeline including Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar, Netflix's Monica and O My Darling, Anubhav
Sinha-directed Bheed and the Hindi remake of Telugu movie Hit. He is also set to star in a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.
Nidimoru and DK most recently worked with Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on a web series, which will also feature Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna.
also read
'Dealing with some domestic COVID situations': Amitabh Bachchan's staff member tests positive
Amitabh Bachchan, who got fully vaccinated in May 2021, revealed in his blog entry that one of his staff members has tested positive.
Golden Globes 2022 stripped down of showbiz over HFPA diversity row
Golden Globes will go ahead with no audience or media on Sunday, as the event traditionally known as Hollywood's biggest party, reels from an industry boycott over ethical lapses by its organisers
Bogdanoff twins, popular French TV hosts from 1980s, die of COVID-19
Neither of the Bogdanoff brothers had vaccinated against Covid-19, believing their good health would save them because they were "very sporty, without a gram of fat"