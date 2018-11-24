Rajinikanth rubbishes rumours of ill health; makers of Petta reveal timeline of film's album release

With the release of India's costliest project 2.0 just a few days away, fans of Rajinikanth were sent into a tizzy on Friday evening after reports of his ill-health continued doing the rounds. After a few publications reported that Rajinikanth was hospitalised in Chennai, his publicist, Riaz Ahmed, put the rumours to rest by swiftly issuing an official statement announcing that the superstar is hale and hearty.

"Rumors are being spread regarding Thalaivar Superstar Rajinikanth's health. Some state that he has been hospitalised. There is no truth in this. Rajini sir is healthy and doing well. Therefore, I request you all to not spread the word further,(sic)" read the statement. His spokesperson has also confirmed that Rajinikanth would be attending an event organised by his wife Latha Rajinikanth's NGO, Shree Daya Foundation on Saturday (24 November) in the city.

A few minutes after the official clarification on Rajinikanth's health, the makers of Petta sprung a sweet surprise for his fans by officially announcing the audio timeline of the film, which is currently slated for a grand Pongal 2019 release. The announcement is significant since it comes at a time when Tamil film producers have been reportedly appealing Sun Pictures, who has bankrolled Petta, to reconsider the release date since a lot of medium-budget movies waiting in the post-production stage could benefit from a big festival like Pongal.

The audio launch of Petta has been scheduled for 9 December, three days before Rajinikanth turns 68 on 12 December. The first single track from the film, which marks composer Anirudh Ravichander's first stint in a Rajinikanth-starrer, will be released on 3 December, followed by the second song on 7 December. The next 15 days after 29 November, which marks the release date of the magnum-opus 2.0, will be exciting for fans because of the regular release of fresh content from Rajinikanth's films.

On Petta's Pongal release, a source from the trade on condition of anonymity said: "The Christmas slate for 2018 is already crowded with four films making their release dates official. The Tamil Film Producers' Council has cleared the decks for these four movies which include Vijay Sethupathi's Seethakaathi on 20 December, Jayam Ravi's Adanga Maru, Vishnu Vishal's Silukkuvaarpatti Singam, and Atharvaa Murali's Boomerang on 21 December. So, a meeting was held in the council yesterday to request Sun Pictures to push the release date of Petta by a few weeks. GV Prakash's Sarvam Thaala Mayam has been confirmed to release on 28 December, and Sivakarthikeyan's maiden production Kanaaa is also looking at the same date. So, six to seven low and medium budget films are targeting Christmas and year-end dates since Petta has locked Pongal suddenly."

Director Karthik Subbaraj reiterated that Petta would surely release on Pongal:

Petta marks Rajinikanth's first festival release after a gap of 13 years. His last festival release was Chandramukhi which hit screens on the occasion of the Tamil New Year in 2005 and kept the cash registers ringing by becoming a massive blockbuster. Meanwhile, producer TG Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films has also expressed his displeasure with the sudden release announcement of Petta last week since his movie Viswasam, starring Thala Ajith, was confirmed to release for Pongal for a long time. Pongal 2019 will be the first time that Rajinikanth and Ajith face each other at the ticket window.

RJ Balai's LKG has also confirmed Pongal 2019 release. Simbu has said that his Vandha Rajavathan Varuven may come during the same time too. Vishal's Ayogya and Karthi's Dev are reportedly aiming for a release on 25 January, a day before the Republic Day weekend. Trade sources also confirm that Viswasam and Petta won't clash head-on at the box-office for Pongal since distributors have arrived at a consensus that a four-day gap be observed between the two films. While Viswasam may release on 10 January on Thursday, as is the norm for the Ajith's recent films, Petta may hit screens on 15 January on the day of Pongal festival.

Updated Date: Nov 24, 2018 12:20 PM