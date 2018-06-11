Race 3 reportedly acquires highest satellite rights for a Bollywood film, surpassing Aamir Khan's Dangal

The makers of the upcoming film Race 3, along with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the film reaches maximum audiences and emerges as a major box-office success.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman has joined hands with a big network for the first time and has clinched recording-breaking satellite rights for Race 3, just like his last release Tiger Zinda Hai. Mumbai Mirror reports that Race 3 has broken the record of Aamir Khan's blockbuster hit Dangal by acquiring the highest satellite rights for a Bollywood film ever.

The Ramesh Taurani-produced action flick has grabbed headlines ever since the release of its trailer. The movie's dialogues were turned into memes, and the film was discussed for its high-octane action sequences, and for the return of a shirtless Bobby Deol.

New songs from the movie have also made Salman's latest outing a topic of discussion online. Recently, the smash-hit 'Allah Duhai Hai' was released creating a buzz for the movie even though it received a serious amount of flak from the audience. The latest song to debut from the OST of Race 3 was 'Party Chale On'.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Race 3 stars an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Freddy Daruwala making the action-thriller one of the most awaited films of the year. It is scheduled to release on 15 June.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 12:15 PM