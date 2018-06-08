Race 3 song Party Chale On has Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and entire cast let their hair down

The newest song from Race 3, Party Chale On was released on Friday. The song has been sung by Mika Singh and Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. She has also given her voice to 'Selfish' along with Atif Aslam, which was written by Khan himself.

With just a week to the film's release, 'Party Chale On' is the fourth song launched by the makers. The song's picturisation is no different from a typical party song, with the entire star cast and back dancers performing synchronised dance moves in flashy costumes.

The electronic beats paired with simple rhyming lyrics like "Li hai booze humne slight, sab lag raha hai bright" make it a catchy and enjoyable dance number, though with a short shelf life. The lyrics have been penned by Hardik Acharya and it has been composed by music composer duo Vicky-Hardik.

The film's other songs including the franchise anthem 'Allah Duhai Hai', the dance number 'Heeriye' and the romantic 'Selfish' have also been received positively by the audience.

Watch the song here.

The third film of the Race franchise will release nationwide on 15 June. Directed by Remo D'Souza, it also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem.

