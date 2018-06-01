Race 3 song Allah Duhai Hai released: Salman, Jacqueline and entire cast sizzle in revamped version of franchise staple

After releasing two songs, a dance number Heeriye and a romantic track Selfish, the makers of Race 3 released a new version of "Allah Duhai Hai" on Friday. The song has featured in the previous two movies and is the signature track of the Race franchise. Both the earlier versions were a massive hit among the audience.

Salman Khan had tweeted a teaser from the song for his fans on Wednesday.

The video centres around Salman Khan and the dynamic he shares with all the characters in the story. Salman even tried his hand at some new dance moves. All the actors are dripping in glamour, which is a defining characteristic of this franchise.

This revamped version of the song, composed by Jam8 (Tushar Joshi), has been sung by Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi and Sreerama Chandra. The lyrics have been written by Shabbir Ahmed and Shloke Lal. The song also includes some rap verses written and performed by Indian American musician Rajakumari.

This installment of Race has an ensemble cast, which includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Bobby Deol.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Race 3 will release in 3D as well as 2D across cinemas on 15 June.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 19:32 PM