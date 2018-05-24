Bobby Deol on working with Salman Khan in Race 3: 'He is a selfless man who only wants to do things for people'

After the release of the Race 3 trailer, we have an idea of the new Bobby Deol. Among other things, he appears shirtless alongside Salman Khan (who is also shirtless) in the midst of flying cars and numerous explosions. This is clearly the highlight of his upcoming film Race 3.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Bobby Deol opens up about his expectations from the film industry, relationship with Salman Khan, and what prompted him to return to the big screen after a four year long hiatus.

The first matter of discussion was, of course, the abs. When asked about the motivation was behind getting ripped for Race 3, Bobby said that he has started to work-out before signing the Salman Khan starrer in anticipation of offers. He was put on a keto diet and was sweating it out in the gym when he received a call from Salman. He then landed a role in Race 3, thanks to Salman. Bobby calls Salman his "angel", and says that there is no one to thank but Salman for his ripped physique.

Bobby stressed on the difficulty of shooting for Race 3. From the deserts of Abu Dhabi and Jaisalmer, to the the freezing cold of Ladakh, Race 3 shoots were a tough experience for Bobby. He also mentions that his training for the action flick involved kicking and boxing, something he practiced for a month before the start of the shoot.

When asked if Salman will make an appearance in a song in Bobby's next movie, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, he says: "Salman is a sweetheart, a selfless man who only wants to do things for people. When I was starting out, I’d practice my stunts and ride horses on the beach. His Maine Pyar Kiya had just released and it was a big hit, yet he behaved so normally. He was fond of me and vice versa so we just came up with the name Mamu and it has stuck. I still lovingly call him Mamu."

The days of Bobby Deol DJing Gupt songs in nightclubs are gone. With a comeback in Race 3, it is yet to be seen what route Bobby's career takes this time around.

Updated Date: May 24, 2018 14:09 PM