Priyanka Chopra's Marathi film Firebrand to release on Netflix on 22 February

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming production venture under her banner of Purple Pebble Productions will be available on Netflix from 22 February. Directed by Aruna Raje Patil, Firebrand marks the actress' first venture into the digital content space.

Powerful and pivotal. Two words that best describes our latest @PurplePebblePic project by @aruraje. It's an optimistic story that needs to be watched by audiences far and wide. I'm proud to bring #Firebrand22Feb to @NetflixIndia...Can't wait for you guys to watch it! pic.twitter.com/znwF2AzkCR — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 6, 2019

As per a report in Indian Express, Firebrand revolves around the complications and difficulties of modern day relationships. Firebrand features Usha Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Sachin Khedekar and Rajeshwari Sachdev as key characters.

The publication quoted Priyanka as saying, "Today, the story is king and audiences are open to and accepting of all kinds of genres. This definitely was one of the major reasons behind our move of taking our latest Marathi project Firebrand straight to Netflix. A story like Firebrand deserves to reach audiences far and wide.”

Priyanka Chopra has backed two Marathi films prior to this — Ventilator and Kay Re Rascalaa. Ventilator went on to receive three honours at the 64th National Film Awards.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2019 12:43:43 IST