Priyanka Chopra announces new Marathi production Paani; film deals with 'topical issue'

IANS

May,15 2018 13:08:47 IST

Priyanka Chopra's next Marathi venture is titled Paani and the actress-producer on Tuesday announced that the film is based on a true story and deals with a very topical issue.

She said: "This is what I had envisioned when starting Purple Pebble Pictures -- A platform for good stories and new talent. Paani is special because it's based on a true story and deals with a very topical issue."

"We're happy to share that our fourth Marathi project, Paani, will begin shooting soon! It's an inspirational tale based on a true story, directed by Adinath Kothare," was written alongside the the blue motion poster, which had Paani written on it in Marathi.

Welcoming Kothare, she said: "Welcome aboard Adinath Kothare and team. Let's create something special together!"

The motion poster of the Marathi venture was shared on the official Twitter page of Purple Pebble Pictures. Priyanka has previously produced three Marathi films — Ventilator, which won three National Film Awards, Kay Re Rascalaa, and Firebrand.

