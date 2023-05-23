A lot has been written about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ever since the controversial couple gave up its royalty. And now, a new report has surfaced that could be shocking for their fans and critics alike. The report goes like this- “Prince Harry has an “escape place”, a room in a hotel that he uses to get away from his wife Meghan Markle and kids, from time to time.”

Representative reacts

Harry’s representative has dismissed all such claims by saying all these reports doing the reports are not true. The story according to a British newspaper, says, “He occasionally stays there without” Meghan Markle. The hotel in question is allegedly San Vicente Bungalows, a club that is extremely big on maintaining the privacy of its members.”

Harry and Meghan’s divorce rumours

According to skynews.com rumours are flying about the reason behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lack of public acknowledgement of their five-year wedding anniversary.

The couple became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on May 19, 2018 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. A-listers including Victoria and David Beckham, Elton John and Oprah Winfrey were present at the nuptials.Prince William was Harry’s best man for the ceremony, and Princess Charlotte and Prince George were also in the wedding party.

But the pair have opted not to publicly celebrate their special milestone, something which News.com.au’s Bronte Coy said was ‘very strange’. “Interestingly, they haven’t actually marked the occasion at all, I would say maybe they’re opting for privacy but that doesn’t really fit with recent events,” Ms Coy told Sky News Australia program The Royal Report.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.