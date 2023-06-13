As per reports published in Daily Mail, last week, in a withering verdict on Harry and Meghan, he said: ‘I think they’ve made every wrong move you can possibly make,’ and pronounced, ‘if you’re out there too much, the public has a chance to get sick of you.’ Queen Camilla’s biographer Christopher Wilson sets out a few things the couple have done which prove him right…

The story by Christopher Wilson says that the couple called their daughter Lilibet, the late Queen’s nickname ever since childhood. They said it was a tribute and that they discussed it with the girl’s great grandmother. However, the choice was criticised as trespassing on the ’emotional exclusivity’ of the name. Prince Philip’s friend Gyles Brandreth said members of the Royal Family considered the choice ‘bewildering’ and ‘presumptuous’.

Spare him not

Christopher Wilson explains that Princess Diana bitterly regretted making public her version of the breakdown of her marriage, via Andrew Morton’s deeply damaging book Diana: Her True Story.

Harry’s memoirs, Spare caused almost the same level of hurt – but while Diana wrought her revenge without taking a penny, Harry got a reported £16.5 million advance.

Meghan an agent of destruction

We all know that Meghan was the mastermind behind Harry’s controversial memoir Spare. Meghan Markle has been an agent of destruction, a royal biographer had earlier sad following the leaking of Prince Harry‘s memoir Spare. The royal biographer, Tom Bower also said that Meghan Markle had “constantly” sought platforms to speak before meeting Prince Harry. “She wanted to be Angelina Jolie; a celebrity and a famous influencer. But she was irrelevant. Being with Harry gave her that opportunity and she ‘played him’ from the start. Harry was groomed by Meghan. Her wedding guests were all Hollywood, not family, which shows her agenda. She always wanted to go back to Hollywood,” the biographer said. It is true that Meghan Markle has been an agent of destruction and she understood Harry’s vulnerability.

Netflix’s Harry & Meghan

Christopher Wilson argues in his report that Harry signed a multi-million-pound contract with Netflix in 2020 to make documentaries, films, scripted shows and children’s programmes. But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laded up doing a controversial six-episode series on their lives for the streaming service, but their notorious interview with Oprah Winfrey was made by her company and broadcast by CBS.

King Charles is sad and ‘frustrated’ with Harry’s behaviour, insiders claim

On the other hand, King Charles is extremely frustrated with Harry. Dailymail reported that King Charles is said to be ‘sad, bewildered’ and increasingly ‘frustrated’ over Prince Harry’s behaviour, according to an insider. Prince Harry has recently been on a whirlwind visit to the UK to give evidence in the Mirror phone hacking trial, where he faced cross-examination after becoming the first royal to take the stand since the 1890s.

Prince Harry did not take time during the visit to see his family, who were less than half a mile from where he was staying, and is unlikely to see them at the King’s upcoming birthday celebrations, to which it is believed he has not been invited.

Harry has repeatedly criticised the Firm since leaving his royal duties behind – and even labelled Queen Camilla, 75, a ‘wicked stepmother’ in his explosive memoir Spare and told how he begged Charles, 74, not to marry her.

Harry & Meghan‘s rumoured divorce

Nothing is fine in Harry and Meghan’s relationship too. For the kind of control freak Meghan is, probably this was bound to happen. Both as per reports are living separate lives. We all know Meghan is the mastermind behind Harry’s controversial memoir Spare. The rumors, according to royal expert Tom Bower, are coming out of London. “There are many now in London who say Meghan is getting tired of Harry.” There is speculation that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, will at any moment say ‘This is enough’ and negotiate with King Charles III some deal to break off the marriage.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond says Meghan Markle is ‘an absolute control freak’ who wants to be in control of every aspect of her life, “she is not used to having to cede control in anyway whatsoever. The Duchess of Sussex has said it takes “a lot of effort” to forgive and hinted that she can “say anything” as she sat down for a wide-ranging interview in the US.

Probably, Harry is now biting his fingers for the damage he has done to himself and the Royal British family under the influence of Meghan Markle.

