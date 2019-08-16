Prasthanam first look poster: Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal, Jackie Shroff feature in Deva Katta's film

The first look poster of Prasthanam has been dropped, featuring Sanjay Dutt's protagonist, along with his family members played by Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, and Satyajeet Dubey.

Prasthanam is the official Hindi remake of the 2010 Telugu cult classic of the same name. The film marks Sanjay's reunion with Manisha, who has shared the screen with him in various films like Sanam (1997), Kartoos, Achanak (1999), Khauff (2000), and Mehbooba (2008).

Check out the poster here

Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey... First look poster of #Prasthanam... Remake of #Telugu film #Prasthanam... Directed by Deva Katta... 20 Sept 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/hqTrNwSb5A — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2019

The first teaser was unveiled on 29 July, marking Sanjay's s 60th birthday. In Prasthanam, Sanjay plays a shrewd, ambitious political leader Baldev Pratap Singh. With minimal dialogues, the teaser gave a glimpse of his character, and his climb up the political ladder. Following a contemporary political family, the story of Prasthanam is akin to that of the Mahabharata, dealing with complex questions on dharma, morality, desire, right and wrong.

Deva Katta, the director of the film, had earlier said, "Each character in Prasthanam has a very strong role to play for which we needed actors with great caliber. When the team came up with the idea to cast Manisha Koirala to play the onscreen wife of Sanjay Dutt, it was a perfect match in my mind. I am looking forward to directing them both especially since they are coming back together after 10 years."

This is the first mega-budget project from Sanjay S Dutt Productions. Talking about the same, producer Maanayata Dutt (who is spearheading Sanjay S Dutt Productions) said, “We are proud to have Prasthanam as our first Hindi presentation under our banner. The film is an intense thrilling drama, whose essence will resonate with Indian audiences. The teaser is our gift to Sanju’s fans, and thank them for their tremendous love and support through his journey.”

Prasthanam is slated to release on 20 September, clashing with Sunny Deol's directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which will also serve as a launchpad for his son Karan.

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2019 15:22:24 IST