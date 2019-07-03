Sanjay Dutt's Prasthanam remake to release on 20 September, clash with Sunny Deol's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

The Hindi remake of 2010 Telugu hit Prasthanam is all set to hit screens on 20 September and will clash with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Sunny Deol's launchpad for his son Karan. Sanjay Dutt, who plays the lead in Prasthanam, will lock horns with his contemporary Sunny at the box office.

Sanjay made the announcement on Twitter with a motion poster, also featuring his voice-over.

The poster shows a throne perched atop a revolver as Dutt warns viewers that a war for kingship is about to ensue. He booming voice states, "Haq doge toh Ramayana shuru hogi, chhinoge toh Mahabharata." (If the right is given, there'll be a Ramayana, but if the same right is acquired through force, Mahabharata will begin)

Check out the announcement here

A legacy based on power, greed, love & human fallacies! #Prasthanam releasing on 20th September 2019 pic.twitter.com/psFHXPbOJg — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 3, 2019

Backed by Sanjay Dutt Productions, the film is being remade in Hindi by director Deva Katta, who also helmed the original. The shooting began on 1 June, coinciding with Sanjay's mother and late actress Nargis' birth anniversary.

The director of the film had earlier said, "Each character in Prasthanam has a very strong role to play for which we needed actors with great caliber. When the team came up with the idea to cast Manisha Koirala to play the onscreen wife of Sanjay Dutt, it was a perfect match in my mind. I am looking forward to directing them both especially since they are coming back together after 10 years."

The film marks Sanjay's reunion with Koirala, who has shared the screen with Sanjay in various films like Sanam (1997) Kartoos and Achanak (1999), Khauff (2000) and Mehbooba (2008).

The film also stars Ali Fazal, Satyajeet and Amyra Dastur. Satyajeet essays the son of the character that Dutt plays. According to Asian Age, Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhasker will probably also star in this movie as Dutt's stepdaughter.

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 16:02:11 IST