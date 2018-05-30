Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala to reunite onscreen after 10 years in Hindi remake of Prasthanam

Sanjay Dutt’s Productions's next, Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film Prasthanam, is set to bring back the pair of Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala to the big screen after 10 years.

The original Prasthanam had created a lot of buzz in the Telugu industry and went on to become a super-hit film winning several awards.

Prasthanam will be an intense and thrilling family drama and will star Sanjay Dutt in one of the lead roles. Manisha Koirala will be playing his wife in the movie.

The two first acted together back to 1992 in the film Yalgaar. Following Yalgaar, Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala acted in various films together, like 1997's Sanam, 1999's Kartoos and Achanak, 2000's Baaghi and Khauff, and finally 2008's Mehbooba.

Director Deva Katta talked about the project, saying, "Each character in Prasthanam has a very strong role to play for which we needed actors with great caliber. When the team came up with the idea to cast Manisha Koirala to play onscreen wife of Sanjay Dutt, it was a perfect match in my mind. I am looking forward to direct them both especially since they are coming back together after 10 years."

Produced by Sanjay Dutt’s Productions, Prasthanam is scheduled to go on floors on 1 June and will be extensively shot in Lucknow. The film also stars Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur.

