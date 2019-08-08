Prasthanam: First look poster introduces Sanjay Dutt's character, Baldev Pratap Singh, in Hindi remake of Telugu drama

Sanjay Dutt shared the first look poster of his character Baldev Pratap Singh from Prasthanam, a Hindi remake of the 2010 Telugu cult classic. The actor is seen dressed in a kurta pyjama and Nehru jacket and sitting on a gold chair, which almost resembles a throne. He is holding a burning cigar in one hand and has a vermilion streak on his forehead. The poster reads, "Yeh gaddi virasat se nahi, kabiliyat se milti hai." (This seat cannot be inherited, it has to be earned).

Prasthanam is the first mega-budget project from Sanjay S Dutt Productions.

Here is the first character poster of Prasthanam.

The trailer of the film, directed by Deva Katta, who also helmed the original, was released on Sanjay's 60th birthday (29 July). In Prasthanam, he plays a shrewd, ambitious political leader. With minimal dialogues, the teaser gave a glimpse of his character and his climb up the political ladder. Following a contemporary political family, the story of Prasthanam is akin to that of the Mahabharata, dealing with complex questions on dharma, morality, desire, right and wrong.

Apart from Sanjay, the film also stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey. The film marks Sanjay's reunion with Manisha, who has shared the screen with him in various films like Sanam (1997) Kartoos and Achanak (1999), Khauff (2000) and Mehbooba (2008).

Meanwhile, Sanjay will play the role of Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2. In a statement to Firstpost, the actor had said that Adheera was "very powerful" and similar to the Mad Titan Thanos in Marvel's Avengers films. He is also a part of Mahesh Bhatt's comeback directorial Sadak 2 alongside Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, as well as Ashutosh Gowarikar's historical drama Panipat, also starring Arjun Kapoor.

Prasthanam is slated to release on 20 September.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2019 14:10:13 IST