Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas: Sunny Deol's directorial, starring son Karan, to now release on 20 September

Sunny Deol's upcoming directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas has a new release date. Earlier set to release on 19 July, the film has been deferred to 20 September. The film will now clash with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer The Zoya Factor.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will serve as a launchpad for Sunny's son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba.

As per Mid-Day, the film had to be postponed because of Sunny's political commitments. The actor, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on a Bhartiya Janata Party ticket and won the elections from the Gurdaspur constituency, attended his first session as an MP at the Parliament on 17 June.

New release date... #PalPalDilKePaas will now release on 20 Sept 2019... Marks the acting debut of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba... Directed by Sunny Deol... Produced by Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds P Ltd. pic.twitter.com/EuX5CVfTI7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2019

Speaking about Karan's feature debut, Sunny had earlier told Press Trust of India, "When I came in the industry I was mentally prepared. I am sure he is coming in his own way the way I came in. Rest is up to him how he portrays himself, the subjects he chooses, how he does the job and that is all up to him."

The title of the film comes from a popular song featured in the 1973 film Blackmail, starring Karan's iconic grandfather Dharmendra.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 10:30:50 IST