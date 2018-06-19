You are here:

Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, starring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to start filming in November

Indo-Asian News Service

Jun,19 2018 15:54:23 IST

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker will begin filming his next period drama Panipat in November.

"Prep is on across all fronts. Filming begins in November. Excited," Gowariker tweeted.

The film features Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor.

Gowariker also cleared the air on rumours around the movie.

"Kiran Deohans was never considered for the cinematography of Panipat. My director of photography is CK Muraleedharan."

Panipat will tell the story of what led to the third Battle of Panipat. It will be produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World. The film is slated to release on 6 December, 2019.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 15:54 PM

tags: #Arjun Kapoor #Ashutosh Gowariker #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Kriti Sanon #Panipat #Sanjay Dutt

