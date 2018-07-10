Dia Mirza defends Sanju: I don't believe any facts have been changed; storytelling is through narrator's lens

Rajkumar Hirani's latest film Sanju released on 29 June and what followed was a mixed bag of opinions. While unanimously everyone lauded Ranbir Kapoor's performance as Sanjay Dutt in the biopic, the opinion on the film and its narrative were divided.

Some sections of the audience as well as critics claimed that the film chooses to show only a selective part of Dutt's life and even if the major controversial aspects are considered, they end up making Dutt look like a victim of media reporting (that the film claims to have been a bit harsh on Dutt).

Actress Dia Mirza, who essayed the role of Dutt's wife Manyata in the film, spoke about this divided opinion on the film in an interview to News18.

"Opinions are important. They will and should be formed, and I think there's room for everybody's opinion. But, I find some of it to be a little misplaced. In fact, I feel it is misplaced. Because, I think so much of storytelling is subjective and it is about the narrator, the person who's written the story. There are two human beings at the forefront of this film — Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi. They are possibly two of the most humane individuals I know and their heightened empathy and the lens they view life from is what you see in the film," she says.

When Masand asked whether there has been any factual discrepancy in the film, as per some section of the audience, Mirza strongly claims, "I do not believe that any facts have been changed. I do not believe that. It will also be undermining the intelligence of the people involved with the film. We all understand what we've made here and we care for it."

Masand also suggested that it will be "quite naive to expect objectivity" from the people involved in the film — the makers, the actors (who have once been co-actors to Sanjay Dutt), to which Mirza agreed.

Sanju has made it to the top 10 highest grossing Hindi films of all time and is nearing the Rs 300 crore mark.

