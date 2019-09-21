Prassthanam box office collection: Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala's political drama earns Rs 3.07 cr on opening day

Prassthanam's opening day collections have withstood the competition brought in by Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor and Karan Deol's debut film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Featuring Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff and Ali Fazal, Prassthanam is a political drama inspired by the Indian epic Mahabharata.

On its opening day, Prassthanam made a decent Rs 3.07 crore. The film is also competing with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl and Nitesh Tiwari's campus drama Chhichhore, which are currently in their second and third weeks respectively. Chhichhore recently surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark.

Deva Katta, who directed the original movie, has also helmed the Hindi version. The film sees Dutt reuniting with Manisha Koirala after a hiatus of 10 years. Sanjay and Manisha have shared the screen together in various films like Sanam (1997), Kartoos, Achanak (1999), Khauff (2000), and Mehbooba (2008).

Speaking about casting Manisha opposite Sanjay, the director had earlier said, "Each character in Prassthanam has a very strong role to play for which we needed actors with great caliber. When the team came up with the idea to cast Manisha Koirala to play onscreen wife of Sanjay Dutt, it was a perfect match in my mind."

This is the first mega-budget project from Sanjay S Dutt Productions. Talking about the same, producer Maanayata Dutt (who is spearheading Sanjay S Dutt Productions) said, “We are proud to have Prasthanam as our first Hindi presentation under our banner. The film is an intense thrilling drama, whose essence will resonate with Indian audiences. The teaser is our gift to Sanju’s fans, and thank them for their tremendous love and support through his journey.”

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2019 14:40:45 IST