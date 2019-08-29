Prassthanam trailer: Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal caught in moral dilemma in the upcoming political family drama

Th trailer of Sanjay Dutt's homegrown production, Prassthanam, was released on Thursday. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2010 Telugu cult classic of the same name.

The trailer features Sanjay as the patriarch of a political family schooling his elder son (Ali Fazal) to take over his place. Shedding very light details on the plot, the clip reveals that things turn sour within the family when Sanjay's younger son (Satyajeet Dubey) demands his stand in family legacy. The trailer takes a dramatic turn when a severely injured Ali quips to Sanjay, "This has been a tradition. That a family kills its own when relationships change." The clip also gives glimpses of Chunky Panday as the shrewd antagonist and Jackie Shroff as a loyalist to Sanjay's character.

The official storyline for the film reads, "Following a contemporary political family, the story of Prassthanam is akin to that of the Mahabharata, dealing with complex questions on dharma, morality, desire, right and wrong."

Check out the trailer here

Deva Katta, the director of the film, had earlier said, "Each character in Prassthanam has a very strong role to play for which we needed actors with great caliber. When the team came up with the idea to cast Manisha Koirala to play onscreen wife of Sanjay Dutt, it was a perfect match in my mind. I am looking forward to direct them both especially since they are coming back together after 10 years."

The film also stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey.

Prassthanam is slated to release on 20 September, and will have a box office clash with Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salman's The Zoya Factor and Karan Deol's debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2019 16:22:03 IST