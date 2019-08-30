Prassthanam title song sees Sanjay Dutt's character torn between two of his sons

Prassthanam makers have launched the title track of the film, and it seems to be an audience favourite. While Farhad Samji has penned the traditional lyrics of the track, the song is in keeping with the earthy vibe of the trailer.

Dev Negi's vocals lend the perfect synergy to the song in a manner which fits well with the political scenario.

The song depicts the full journey of Sanjay Dutt's character in the film. As a father, his character is placed in a situation where he needs to choose between his two sons, who are characteristically opposite from the other. Glimpses of Jackie Shroff can also be seen in the track.

Check out the Prassthanam title track

Deva Katta, who directed the original movie, has been roped in for the Hindi version, where Dutt film will be seen reuniting with Manisha Koirala after a hiatus of 10 years. Sanjay and Manisha have shared the screen together in various films like Sanam (1997), Kartoos, Achanak (1999), Khauff (2000), and Mehbooba (2008).

This is the first mega-budget project from Sanjay S Dutt Productions. Talking about the same, producer Maanayata Dutt (who is spearheading Sanjay S Dutt Productions) said, “We are proud to have Prasthanam as our first Hindi presentation under our banner. The film is an intense thrilling drama, whose essence will resonate with Indian audiences. The teaser is our gift to Sanju’s fans, and thank them for their tremendous love and support through his journey.”

Prasthanam is slated to release on 20 September, clashing with Sunny Deol's directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which will also serve as a launchpad for his son Karan.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2019 15:29:15 IST