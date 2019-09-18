Chhichhore box office collection crosses Rs 100 crore mark; Dream Girl earns Rs 59.40 crore

Nitesh Tiwari's college drama, Chhichhore, finally crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its second week at the domestic box office. Despite competing for audience with Dream Girl, the film is performing well, raking in Rs 4.02 crore on Monday and Rs 4.11 crore on Tuesday. For Tiwari, this is another successful venture after the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, which received positive reviews in the country as well as overseas.

Bollywood Hungama reports the film $295 (approximately Rs 21,171) from one screen in Australia and $ 634 (approximately Rs 45,501) from five screens in New Zealand.

Here are Chhichhore's latest box office figures.

#Chhichhore is 💯 Not Out... Solid trending - despite a strong opponent - increases its chances of sustaining at the BO till the biggies arrive [2 Oct]... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr, Mon 4.02 cr, Tue 4.11 cr. Total: ₹ 102.19 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2019

Trade analysts noted that Chhichhore took 12 days to earn Rs 100 crore, followed by Stree, Raazi, Badhaai Ho, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl is expected to rake in Rs 70 crore and more this week. It amassed Rs 7.43 crore on Monday, and Rs 7.40 crore on Tuesday (Day 5), taking its total earnings to Rs 59.40 crore. The rate at which the comedy is generating revenue, it can cross the lifetime business of Badhaai Ho.

Here are Dream Girl's Day 5 earnings.

#DreamGirl is a HIT... Refuses to slow down... Eyes ₹ 70 cr+ total... Biz in Week 2 - when it faces multiple new movies - is pivotal, will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr, Tue 7.40 cr. Total: ₹ 59.40 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2019

Khurrana spoke about the success about starring in the film with Firstpost: "It is my most commercial masala entertainer, and at the same time, this is the first time I am saying that leave your brains at home, and just go and enjoy the film."

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2019 12:21:46 IST