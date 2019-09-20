Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's film earns Rs 72.20 cr in opening week

Dream Girl has been garnering big numbers at the box office. Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's comedy has earned Rs 72.20 crore after its opening week.

These figures make the film Khurrana's highest-grossing film in his career (in terms of opening week's collections). Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the figures on social media.

Check out the box office performance of Dream Girl

Dream Girl, which grossed Rs 10.05 crore on its first day, has become Ayushmann's biggest opener (in terms of ticket sales) till date. According to Bollywood Hungama, it is now among the top 10 films of this year that have achieved the biggest opening day numbers.

Compared to films like Bharat, Saaho, Kabir Singh, Kesari, Gully Boy, Mission Mangal, Super 30, Total Dhamaal and Kalank, the Balaji Motion Pictures film has the least amount of production cost. The rate at which the comedy is generating revenue, it can even cross the lifetime business of Khurrana's earlier blockbuster, Badhaai Ho.

Dream Girl, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, follows a small town man played by Ayushmann, who can perfectly mimic a woman's voice. He takes up the job of a telecaller, where he chats with strangers over the phone in his feminine voice and under a false name — Pooja. Many of Pooja's callers end up falling in love with her voice, leading to hilarious consequences.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Ayushmann said he chose to be a part of the film because its story was "out-of-the-box." "Not only is it unique but also quirky at the same time. Dream Girl also underlines gender neutrality, where a guy is playing a woman. And the concept is very relatable. It's nothing new. Traditionally, in Ram Leela and all these folklore, plays or theatre, most of the actors who play female characters are males. This is the story about that guy," he said.

Dream Girl also stars Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma and Raj Bhansali.

Updated Date: Sep 20, 2019 14:24:17 IST