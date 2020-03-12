Pawan Kalyan's Pink remake Vakeel Saab, Priyadarshan's comedy Hungama 2: New first looks this week

This week, the first look of the Telugu remake of the 2016 Hindi movie Pink was released. Starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, Vakeel Saab is directed by Sriram Venu, produced by Dil Raju, and presented by Boney Kapoor. Also, another first look poster from South revealed Keerthy Suresh, popularly known for her performance in Mahanti, will be next seen in Miss India.

From Bollywood's platter, the makers of Hungama 2 shared the first look of the film, featuring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri, and Pranitha Subhash.

Check out all the first looks from this week below



Bollywood

Hungama 2

Have a lot of expectations from the Comedy King #Priyadarshan sir next venture #hungama2.. But, the poster gives the same vibes of the old days comedies which are boring nowadays.. pic.twitter.com/XU0p1HBgJg — BOX OFFICE INDIA (@Box_officeIndia) March 9, 2020

Priyadarshan, best known for his ensemble comedy films Hera Pheri, Hulchul, and Bhool Bhulaiyya, returns to direction with a reboot of his classic 2003 film Hungama. The film will see Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri, and Pranitha Subhash in lead roles. The first look gives a glimpse into the dynamics between the characters. While Meezaan looks clearly smitten by Shilpa, Subhash has eyes for Meezan. Meanwhile, Paresh is hiding under the table with an injection presumably pointed towards the young actor. Earlier this year, Priyadarshan told Press Trust of India Hungama 2 is not a direct sequel to the 2003 film but has the same spirit. "The story is completely different. I have completed the writing process, and will start shooting the film in January," he said. Hungama 2 is slated to hit screens on 14 August, 2020. South Miss India

National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh's next venture is Narendranath's directorial Miss India.

The first look of Keerthy from the film was released on International Women's Day. The still featured Keerthy dressed in semi-casual attire, standing tall and determined in the middle of a busy street. According to India Today, she will appear in multiple avatars across different timelines in the film.

Backed by Mahesh S Koneru under the East Coast Productions banner, Miss India is touted to be a bilingual film, and is slated to release on 17 April.

Vakeel Saab

The title and first look of the Telugu remake of the 2016 movie Pink was released early last week. Boney Kapoor, who is co-producing the movie with Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bay View Projects, shared the first look of Vakeel Saab on Twitter, featuring Pawan Kalyan in the leading role. The still sees Pawan in a laid-back state, reading a book with sunglasses on.

The 2016 courtroom drama Pink was previously remade in Tamil in 2019, titled Nerkonda Paarvai.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2020 11:41:43 IST