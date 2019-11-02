Pink to be remade in Telugu with Pawan Kalyan, as Boney Kapoor collaborates with producer Dil Raju

After the positive feedback to Nerkonda Paarvai, Boney Kapoor's Tamil remake of Shoojit Sircar's Pink, the producer is set to collaborate with Dil Raju on the film's Telugu remake. The yet-untitled project will be helmed by Sriram Venu and will feature Pawan Kalyan.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on social media.

Check out the announcement

Nerkonda Paarvai is an official remake of 2016's critically-acclaimed Hindi film. Ajith plays an ageing lawyer, who takes on the case of three women after they are sexually harassed by a group of men who come from an influential background. Ajit portrays the part essayed by Amitabh Bachchan in the original.

The original film, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, featured Taapsee Pannu as Minal Arora, Kirti Kulhari as Falak Ali, Angad Bedi as Rajveer Singh, Dhritiman Chatterjee as Judge Satyajit Dutt and Piyush Mishra as Prashant Mehra, apart from Bachchan as lawyer Deepak Sehgal. The film won critical and commercial acclaim, and took home a National Award. It also bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Dialogue in 2017.

Check out a post on Nerkonda Paarvai

Nerkonda Paarvai featured Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in lead roles. Tariang reprised her role from the Hindi original. Arjun Chidambaram, Adhik Ravichandran, Ashwin Rao, Sujith Shankar, Rangaraj Pandey, Delhi Ganesh, Jeya Prakash, D. Ramachandran, Dinesh P Nair, Kodhanda Raman, Kalpana Sri, Kumara Gurubharan and Mai Pa Narayanan were also part of the cast.

Vidya Balan and Kalki Koechlin were also seen in guest in the film.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 02, 2019 13:46:34 IST