Hera Pheri 3 delayed yet again; director Indra Kumar begins work on action drama with Ajay Devgn

Following Total Dhamaal's box-office success, director Indra Kumar was scheduled to begin work with Akshay Kumar for the third installment of the popular comedy franchise Hera Pheri. However, reports in Mid-day state that the Firoz Nadiadwala production has been delayed yet another time.

Hera Pheri 3 has witnessed multiple hurdles in the past five years. The film was to feature the trio of Akshay, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, like in the original.

Indra Kumar has reportedly begun work on his next project which will see him collaborate with Total Dhamaal actor Ajay Devgn. The publication quoted a source as saying, "Indra was set to take Hera Pheri 3 on floors by year-end. But the film has hit another roadblock as the dates of the cast members are apparently not working out. Since the comedy does not seem to be happening anytime soon, the director has set his sights on another story."

Kumar's collaboration with Ajay may hint towards a fourth film in the Dhamaal franchise, but the report states that while the fourth installment is surely in the cards, Kumar's current film with Ajay will be an action drama.

The actor has heard the script and has agreed to the initial negotiations. Ajay's present schedule seems to be packed with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and SS Rajamouli's RRR and thus, the actor will only be able to begin work on Kumar's film by early 2020. Meanwhile, the director will use the time to develop the script.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 09:56:59 IST

