Miss India teaser: Mahanti actress Keerthy Suresh embarks on an unconventional journey

Keerthy Suresh is at an all-time high after bagging a National Award for her performance in Mahanti. The teaser of the actress' 20th film recently released. It was tentatively titled Keerthy20,but the new film is called Miss India, and features Suresh in more than one avatar.

The teaser, which clocks in at a brief 52 seconds, begins with a shot of Suresh's face, and continues to follow her as she glams up, and explores the European streets while cycling in parks. The teaser released on 26 August, and portrays the actress in an assertive and unconventional light.

Filming for the feature began in February, with the entire crew flying off to Europe for a long 45-day schedule. Mainly revolving around Suresh's character, Miss India will be the actress' second feature as a solo lead after Mahanti.

Check out the teaser of Miss India

Here is our #Keerthy20 #Missindia 🏆 ✨https://t.co/vMTNJRJJi7@KeerthyOfficial Hope u all like our title and the sound 🔊behind it ♥️♥️♥️ Thanks to my director @NARENcloseup for the trust and love 😍 My producers @smkoneru — thaman S (@MusicThaman) August 26, 2019

Nadhiya and Naresh, both veteran actors in their own fields, portray Suresh's parents in the film, while Kamal Kamaraju and Bhanushree have come on board as the actress' siblings. Rajendra Prasad will be seen playing a grandfather in the film.

Backed by Mahesh S Koneru under the East Coast Productions banner, Miss India is touted to be a bilingual film. Helmed by Narendranath, the film's music has been scored by S Thaman, while Danny, of Nadigaiyar Thilagam-fame, will crank the camera in Miss India.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 09:10:39 IST