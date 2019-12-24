You are here:

Hungama 2 first look: Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jafri star in sequel of Priyadarshan's comedy caper

Priyadarshan's next venture is a reboot of his classic 2003 film Hungama. The film will see Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jafri, and Pranitha Subhash in lead roles. Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, Shetty shared the first look of Hungama 2, and writes she is working with 'Priyadarshan sir, who has always been my bucket list."

The poster features Meezan and Pranita strike a romantic pose, smiling at the camera. Paresh and Shilpa pose alongside them. While Paresh looks concerned, Shilpa seems completely amused at something.

Check out the announcement here

The original Hungama (2003) starred Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles, and is considered as one of the most entertaining comedy films of its time.

Early this year, Priyadarshan told Press Trust of India Hungama 2, is not a direct sequel to the 2003 film but has the same spirit. "The story is completely different. It uses the similar kind of entertainment. I have completed the writing process and will start shooting the film in January," he said.

Meanwhile, Shetty will make a comeback of sorts after 13 years with upcoming film Nikamma. Directed by Sabbir Khan (helmer of Heropanti and Baaghi), the film also stars Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani and singer-social media sensation Shirley Setia.

Hungama 2 is slated to hit screens on 14 August, 2020.

Updated Date: Dec 24, 2019 13:44:38 IST