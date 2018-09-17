You are here:

Paul McCartney earns first No 1 album on Billboard 200 in 36 years with Egypt Station

FP Staff

Sep,17 2018 17:56:21 IST

Paul McCartney's newest album Egypt Station, which released on 7 September, reached No.1 at the Billboard 200 chart. According to Billboard, it is the musician's first album to earn this top spot in 36 years.

His last album to secure this position was Tug of War in 1982. Billboard also writes that this is the longest gap between No.1 songs for any living artist, adding that the only exception to have longer wait is Johnny Cash, who died in 2003.

The former Beatles member shared a photograph of himself with a framed copy of the record on Twitter and thanked his fans for the support.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums in the US according to traditional sales numbers, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Egyptian Station's popularity was based on traditional album sales: 147,000 copies sold, SEA units (5,000) and TEA units (1,000).

The album was led by the the peppy pop single 'Come On to Me' followed by the balled 'I Don't Know'. It is his first since 2013's New, on which MCCartney rocked out with a range of younger producers and fresh sounds. McCartney recorded the album in Los Angeles and Britain with Greg Kurstin, the in-demand US producer best known for co-writing Adele's mega-hit "Hello."

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2018 17:56 PM

tags: Billboard 200 Album chart , BuzzPatrol , Egyptian Station , Paul McCartney , Tune In , TuneIn

also see

Podcast roundup: Our picks for the week, from Hilarious World of Depression to The Food Chain

Podcast roundup: Our picks for the week, from Hilarious World of Depression to The Food Chain

Priyanka Chopra, AR Rahman reportedly part of opening act for Bryan Adams' upcoming India concerts

Priyanka Chopra, AR Rahman reportedly part of opening act for Bryan Adams' upcoming India concerts

American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame