On Paul McCartney’s 76th birthday, a playlist of his solo work post The Beatles split

After the Beatles split in 1970, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison went their own ways. McCartney wasted no time to build his solo career post the break up, starting with his album titled McCartney, formed a band Wings, and never looked back again.

Since then, he has produced an incredible body of work, from silly love songs to experimenting with psychedelic and disco genres. Lately, he has been keeping his fans on their toes by posting pictures from the recording studio and album artwork, teasing them about the possibility of some new tunes.

On his 76th birthday, we have narrowed down a list of some of his memorable songs, post-Beatles.

1. 'Maybe, I'm Amazed' from McCartney

A track from his first album, which he wrote for his wife Linda, this song talks about loss and support from a loved one. Affected by the break up of his band, he was supported by his wife through this tough phase. He produced and recorded the track on his own, playing every instrument, and with Linda providing the harmonies. 'Maybe, I'm Amazed' is probably one of his best love songs.

2. 'FourFiveSeconds' with Kanye West and Rihanna

It probably came as a surprise for McCartney, West and Rihanna fans that these three musicians were coming together for a song. Even though McCartney did not sing in this one, it is still a memorable collaboration between these iconic artists.

3. 'Silly Love Songs' from Wings at the Speed of Sound

Written by Linda and Paul McCartney, this was in response to music critics accusing McCartney of only writing 'silly love songs.' "What's wrong with that? I'd like to know" he asks, singing to the beats of disco music. His lyrics are clever and the tune is groovy, making the track infectious.

4. 'Say Say Say' with Michael Jackson

Released in 1983, The King of Pop teamed up with one of the pioneers of popular music to create this masterpiece.

5. 'Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey' from Ram

Possibly one of the weirdest songs by McCartney that stayed Number One on the charts and was his first gold as a solo artist. The vocals are sung over the sound of a policeman's bullhorn, over rain, and even chirping birds.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 21:18 PM