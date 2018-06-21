You are here:

Paul McCartney to release 17th solo album Egypt Station in September; drops two new songs

FP Staff

Jun,21 2018 19:50:43 IST

Paul McCartney on Wednesday announced his first album in five years, Egypt Station, which he described as a kind of musical travelogue with each song exploring a new area.

Paul McCartney's Egypt Station album cover. Image via Twitter

The Beatles legend said that Egypt Station would come out on 7 September and released two initial tracks, a peppy pop song called "Come on to Me" and the ballad "I Don't Know."

McCartney recorded the album in Los Angeles and Britain with Greg Kurstin, the in-demand US producer best known for co-writing Adele's mega-hit "Hello."

The album is his first since 2013's New, on which MCCartney rocked out with a range of younger producers and fresh sounds. The first two tracks of Egypt Station, by contrast, mark a return to a more classic McCartney.

"Come on to Me" tells a tale of playful flirtation — "Before you grab coat, I’ll try to be discrete," McCartney promises — with a mid-tempo rock guitar chorus before touches of organs, strings and a closing sitar.

"I Don't Know" is driven by piano over a steady pop rhythm section as McCartney questions himself and whether he can comfort a lover.

McCartney is one of two living members of the Fab Four and last year appeared on the latest solo album of the other one, Ringo Starr. McCartney, who turned 76 on Monday, has shown a burst of energy in recent years that included an extensive global tour throughout 2016 and 2017.

But he told Rolling Stone magazine two years ago that it would be "unimaginable — and unseemly" to keep performing when he is 80.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 20:02 PM

