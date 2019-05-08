Pankaj Tripathi's Kissebaaz to clash with Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor, Anupam Kher's One Day on 14 June

Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming mystery thriller Kissebaaz is slated to hit theatres on 14 June, The Times of India reports. The film will clash with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer The Zoya Factor and Anupam Kher-starrer film, One Day.

Kissebaaz will be directed by Annant Jaaitpaal, and will also star Rahul Bagga, Anupriya Goenka, Zakir Hussain and Rajesh Sharma in key roles.

Set in Varanasi, Kissebaaz revolves around Harsh (played by Bagga) who gets embroiled in difficult situations that have been plotted by a wily narrator. Pankaj will play Chuttan Shukla, a character who either creates problems or provides with solutions.

Advertisement

Apart from Kissebaaz, Pankaj will also be seen a pivotal role in the second season of Netflix's Sacred Games, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The streaming giant recently announced in a promo video that Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey have also been brought onboard for the follow-up season.

He will also don the role of cricket team manager Man Singh in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. The film, fronted by Ranveer Singh, will chronicle India's historic win under Kapil Dev's captaincy, when the Men in Blue defeated the West Indies to bag their first ever World Cup trophy.

Apart from these, he will also feature in a cameo role in Irrfan Khan's upcoming film Angrezi Medium, the sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium.

Updated Date: May 08, 2019 14:50:21 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.