Sacred Games season 2 cast reveal: Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey join Netflix crime thriller

The makers of Sacred Games recently released a teaser of the second season, captioning it "Iss khel ka asli baap kaun?" (Who is the master of this game?). The teaser hardly reveals much, but viewers may be pleasantly surprised to see additions of two new kingpins in the cat-and-mouse, gritty chase.

In brief introductions, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey's characters are shown, suggesting that these two new people could very well change the course of the narrative. Back with a bang of course are Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) and Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), along with Pankaj Tripathi, who is expected to have a more prominent role in Season 2.

Iss khel ka asli baap kaun? pic.twitter.com/epvUzWm4OL — Sacred Games (@SacredGames_TV) May 6, 2019

While season 1 saw the departure of many favourites, Season 2 will witness Kalki Koechlin as Batya, and Ranvir Shorey as Shahid Khan. The new season promises a new trail of friendship, betrayal, crime, passion, and a thrilling chase through Mumbai’s underbelly with these new characters.

The second season picks up with Sartaj (Saif Ali Khan) pursuing his relentless quest to save the city, and Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary kingpin of Mumbai. The intriguing Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi), introduced in Season 1 as Gaitonde’s ‘third father’, plays a pivotal role in unfolding a chain of events that shape the season.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has directed Ganesh Gaitonde’s track, while Neeraj Ghaywan (of Masaan-fame) is the main man behind Sartaj’s track in Season 2. Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover continue their roles of the showrunner and the lead writer respectively.

Kalki, who plays the role of Batya, said on joining the show, “Personally, I am a fan of the series, and it is super awesome to be a part of the Sacred Games and Netflix family. Season 2 promises to be much more exciting and I cannot wait for viewers to watch me in the series.”

Ranvir, who plays the role of Shahid Khan, said in a statement, “The digital platform is so empowering and working on this audience-favourite show has been an absolute delight! My character in Sacred Games 2, Shahid Khan, is a complete departure from any of the roles I’ve played before, and I’m looking forward to fans across the world bingeing on the new season.’’

Based on Vikram Chandra’s award-winning book, Sacred Games Season 2 will premiere on Netflix later this year.

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 11:53:49 IST

