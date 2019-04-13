You are here:

Pankaj Tripathi to make cameo appearance in Angrezi Medium: Always wanted to work with Irrfan Khan

FP Staff

Apr 13, 2019 17:47:18 IST

Actor Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in a cameo role in Irrfan Khan's upcoming film Angrezi Medium, the sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium. Pankaj will reportedly play a wheeler-dealer named Tony who runs a travel agency and helps Khan’s character and his on-screen daughter (Madan) to reach the UK.

Pankaj Tripathi Source: Twitter

On his role, Pankaj said, "It's a cameo appearance. It's my love and respect for Irrfan and my friendship with Dinu (Dinesh Vijan) that made me say 'yes' to it. I always wanted to work with Irrfan and when Dinu offered me this role; I immediately agreed even though it's just a cameo role," reports Indo Asian News Service.

“He is my lucky mascot; I find a way to include him in my films. He’s a huge admirer of Irrfan and was more than happy to lend himself in a small way,” Vijan told the Indian Express.

Produced by Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium will revolve around Irrfan’s on-screen daughter who goes to London for higher studies. While Kareena Kapoor Khan has been reportedly signed for a pivotal role, Pataakha actor Radhika Madan is playing his daughter in the film.

Before Angrezi Medium, Pankaj has collaborated with Dinesh for last year's horror-comedy Stree and this year's Luka Chuppi. 

(With inputs from Indo Asian News Service)

