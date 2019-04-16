One Day: First glimpse of Anupam Kher's thriller shows him as a contemplative, calculating man

After his depiction of the former Indian Prime Minister in The Accidental Prime Minister, Anupam Kher's next will be a thriller titled One Day. The actor had earlier shared the poster of the film and now a video clip sees him as a contemplative, quiet man. Directed by Ashok Nanda, the film is produced by Ketan Patel and Swati Singh. The film is set for a summer release.

The actor writes, "Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, inki pehchaan sirf taarikhon se hoti hai. Lekin jis din nyay milta hai, woh din kehlaata hai One Day." (Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, he is known only through dates. But the day he gets justice, will be called One Day). Going by the poster of the film, the narrative may revolve around a retired man who tries solving a crime to get justice.

Presenting the teaser poster of my next film #OneDay directed by Ashok Nanda. नौकरी से रिटायर हुआ हूँ, ज़िंदगी से नहीं।Hope you like it!!! 🙏😎#EveryCrimeRevealsAStory pic.twitter.com/nAx1gbZyRY — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 28, 2019

The short clip is mainly a montage of slow, cryptic shots depicting Kher as a man engrossed in his thoughts.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2019 10:09:47 IST

